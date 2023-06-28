Yvonne Nelson has reacted to the latest song of Sarkodie and admonished him not to resort to insults

Sarkodie released Try Me, a song which talks about his relationship with a lady which ended with a terminated pregnancy, on Wednesday, June 28

It came after Yvonne Nelson published her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, in which she accused the rapper of getting her pregnant and making her terminate it

Yvonne Nelson has swiftly reacted to Sarkodie's latest freestyle, Try Me, which has been described as a reply to claims the actress made against the rapper.

Sarkodie just released Try Me on his official YouTube page. The song has sparked chaos on social media platforms.

In the song, Sarkodie talked about how a woman 'lured' him into an affair which led to a pregnancy that was later terminated.

While he did not mention the lady's name, social media users have concluded that the song is a brutal reply to Yvonne Nelson's memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Yvonne Nelson's memoir and Sarkodie

Yvonne Nelson's memoir, released on Sunday, June 18, 2023, has shaken social media with some explosive revelations.

Among the many revelations is Yvonne's disclosure that she once got pregnant for award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

The mother of one said she had a relationship with Sarkodie which ended after she got pregnant and got rid of it at the behest of the rapper.

Yvonne Nelson reacts to Sarkodie's Try Me diss track

As the talk on Sarkodie's new song gathered momentum, Yvonne Nelson deepened suggestions that it was directed at her by replying.

In a tweet on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the actress told Sarkodie, whose real name is Michael Owusu Addo, to stop resorting to insults and respect womanhood.

For her, Sarkodie's insulting reply was only showing his real character and thus urged other young women to learn from her experience

According to her, the rapper may get applauded for his rap in the song but it will not change the truth.

Later, Yvonne shared another tweet repeating some of the things she had written in her book while drawing their daughters into it.

She also added a daring hashtag #triedyou which was playing on the title of Sarkodie's song.

Sarkodie's 1st video after Yvonne Nelson's book caused a stir

Meanwhile, Sarkodie had earlier created a buzz after dropping a video on social media flaunting her lavish life as he tours Europe.

Accompanying the video was American rapper J Cole's song No Role Models which talks about a shallow girl.

Coming in the time of Yvonne Nelson's revelations about Sarkodie, some fans concluded he was shading the actress.

