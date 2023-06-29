Yvonne has shared the story of a lady who climas to have been impregnanted and abandoned by Sarkodie in 2016

According the story, Sarkodie blocked the lady from contacting after she got pregnant, leading her to terminate the pregnancy

Yvonne shared story amid the brouhaha after Sarkodie released a song to reply her accusations against him in her book

Actress Yvonne Nelson has hit at Sarkodie once again in an apparent bid to prove that the rapper is irresponsible when it comes to pregnancies.

In a new post on her Instagram, the actress has shared the story of an unknown lady who is accusing the rapper of not taking responsibility for a pregnancy about seven years ago.

According to the story which Yvonne reshared from the Instagram stories of @ms_adelz, Sarkodie allegedly saw a lady at Rockstone's Office (now called Django Bar) in 2016 and asked one of his boys to get her contact.

Lady claims Sarkodie abandoned her after getting her pregnant in 2016

The exchange of contact with the said lady, described as chocolate-looking whose name starts with F and ends with A, ended in an unprotected affair resulting in a pregnancy.

But when the lady tried to contact Sarkodie, the story claims the rapper block her on social media making her unable to reach him.

Not wanting any social media drama, the lady is said to have got rid of the pregnancy and moved on with her life.

"But the truth is she still carries the guilt even though she's married now with kids," the story continued.

The narrator prayed that Sarkodie becomes mature and takes responsibility and accountability for his actions.

See below for a screenshot as shared by Twitter influencer @iLatif.

While YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify the accuser's claims against Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson seems to believe it and has given it a bigger audience. By sharing it on her page, Yvonne has exposed the story to her millions of followers.

Even though she did not say anything about the story while resharing, she must feel vindicated as she is the first to have labelled the rapper as such.

Yvonne Nelson accuses Sarkodie of making her get rid of pregnancy

In her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, which was published on Sunday, June 18, 2023, she claimed Sarkodie got her pregnant in 2010 and made her terminate it.

The actress claimed Sarkodie was not ready to be a father and it was tough for her because she was still in her final year in the university.

Sarkodie replies Yvonne Nelson with a song Try Me

Ten days after the book, Sarkodie who received a lot of backlash over the revelations dropped a new song to tell his side of the story.

In the song titled Try Me, the rapper talked about how a woman 'lured' him into an affair which led to a pregnancy that was later terminated.

He also stated that he had wanted the lady to keep the pregnancy but she had insisted on getting rid of it because she was still in school.

Yvonne Nelson makes U-turn in reply to Sarkodie's song

While responding to Sarkodie's song, Yvonne Nelson made a U-turn about being a student at the time of getting pregnant for Sarkodie.

The contradiction cast doubts about the truthfulness in Yvonne's claims about Sarkodie.

