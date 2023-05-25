Ras Nene mentioned how Asamoah Gyan helped him earlier in his career when he ventured into making comedy skits

Narrating how they became friends in an interview with Zionfelix, he stated that it all began after he used his name in one of his comedy skits

He said that since that moment, Ghana's all-time goal scorer supported him by sharing his work, funding his craft, and even buying a camera for him

Comedian and actor Ras Nene shared a touching story of how retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan helped him become the prominent YouTuber he is today.

Ras Nene in a skit and Asamoah Gyan at an event. Image Credit: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Ras Nene mentions great things Asamoah Gyan had done for him

In an exclusive interview on Zionfelix, Ras Nene stated that his friendship with Asamoah Gyan started after he used his name in one of his comedy skits.

He stated that after the former Black Stars captain saw the video, she posted it on his social media platforms, sharing it with his millions of followers.

He stated that added to his streaming numbers and earned him recognition in the industry.

As he is affectionately called by many, Dr Likee said that Gyan called him over and he gifted him some money to help with his craft.

He added that the former Emirati club Al Ain player also gifted him a camera which he said he still uses to film his skits.

Below is the full interview of Ras Nene on Zionfelix's YouTube channel.

Gospel musician Nacee shared how Asamoah Gyan saved him from disgrace

YEN.com.gh previously reported that gospel musician Nacee in an interview, shared how Asamoah Gyan saved his concert in 2015.

Sharing the touching story in an interview with Kofi TV, he stated that the footballer came through for him when he had run out of funds when organising the concert.

Revealing the amount, he said that the former Black Stars captain gifted him $8,000, approximately GH¢94,480.00 per the current exchange rate on Google.

Asamoah Gyan reposted the interview on his Instagram page and stated that not many people would return and thank him.

