Kwaku Manu has shared a new family photo, posing with his adorable children

Coming after news of his ex-wife, Naa Okailey, marrying in the US, the photo has sparked reactions

While some praised the actor, others felt he was acting as a result of a heartbreak

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu and his family have popped up in the trends following news that his ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, had remarried in the US.

As first published by YEN.com.gh, Naa Okailey, who divorced the actor about three years ago, married a white man named Tim.

Amid the trend, Kwaku Manu has shown off the products of his failed marriage with Naa Okailey, their children.

The actor shared a new family photo with his children in his latest Instagram post. Wearing a white T-shirt, he stood behind the children, who sat with smiles.

When sharing the photo, Kwaku Manu did not say much; he only communicated with love, laughter, and champagne emojis.

"❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂🍾🍾🍾," he captioned.

Mixed reactions greet Kwaku Manu's family photo

The photo shared by Kwaku Manu triggered mixed reactions from his followers. While some commended him for how he has handled the children, others thought he was showing signs of heartbreak, even though he recently said he was never heartbroken by the divorce.

official_bempah said:

“Woboaaaaaa Ahye wo” in Agradaa’s voice 😂😂😂😂

_brown_sparkle said:

There’s nothing wrong if Kwaku is still broken hearted. This is a woman he has 3 kids with,a woman he actually started life with, a woman he allegedly sent abroad, we all don’t know how and why their marriage fell apart but it’s okay if he’s still in his feelings. I applaud him for taking up to care for his children. Some men no fit.

preman_diva said:

Hahahaa😂 why didn't you post this picture last week?

abigailagyapong677 said:

Fresh marriage is like teasing your ex but the end is like crying Kwaku God bless you with your children

adwenkyeretv said:

Hmmmm let's cherish our wife no matter what...else someone will sn*tch them

Kwaku talks about life before acting fame

YEN.com.gh also recently reported on Kwaku Manu sharing insight into his life before acting, when he survived through 'galamsey'.

Explaining how difficult small-scale mining was, he said some people he knew had even lost their lives because of the sheer danger.

