Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye hailed her husband on social media after he bought a treadmill for her

She revealed that he wanted to give her the gym experience in their home

Many people applauded her husband for being thoughtful and they encouraged Mrs Badu Ntiamoah to use it

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye flaunted the brand-new treadmill that her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, got her.

Tracey Boakye's Husband buys a treadmill for the house. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye's husband buys her a brand-new treadmill

In the video, actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye displayed the treadmill that was being unwrapped fresh from its box.

A young man was seen putting together the various parts of the machine and testing it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She revealed that the reason why Mr Badu Ntiamoah got her the treadmill was to give her the gym experience at their residence.

Sharing the reason why he got her the treadmill, she wrote in the Instagram caption:

"Mr Ntiamoah says “if u won’t go to the gym, I will bring the gym home” ‍♀️"

Below is a video of Tracey Boakye showing off the brand-new treadmill her husband got her.

Ghanaians applaud Tracey Boakye's husband on social media

Many people took to the comment section to applaud Mr Badu Ntiamoah for buying her the treadmill.

Others encouraged Tracey Boakye to make good use of the machine.

mee.kaycollections said:

Hope the exercise won’t be a one day thing madam

lydia.cudjoe.752 commented:

You go do am by force

tracy_boakye_girl said:

daddy u do alllllll weldonemami now de3 u don't have choice oooooU go do am by fire by force ajeiiiii but still naaaa yaa Asantewaah is the certified bosslady one

cuddles_hipsy remarked:

Yie yie thank you daddy #stillcertified bosslady❤️❤️❤️ Yaa papabi

grace.konadu.9275 said:

Hope the exercise won't be a one-day wonder?

nkolaa_ne3ma stated:

Pressure.... May I find my Mr. Ntiamoah.

freshbae2023 commented:

Chaaaiii I love this, this one is called if you like it or not you go do am well done zaddy

thereal_lamisi said:

Simply f3f33f3 no long things mum you do all ❤️❤️❤️

pearl.opoku.16 stated:

A man like Mr Ntiamoah who can find. Only @tracey_boakye

Tracey Boakye shows off baby bump in an old photo

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Tracey Boakye dropped an old photo of her flaunting her baby bump.

The photo was captured when she was carrying her third child during their time in the U.S.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh