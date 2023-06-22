Sarkodie's wife, Tracy Sarkcess, has joined her husband in remembering the late lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo Jumu

This comes after news of her death broke on the internet on June 21, 2023

Many people wished her strength in this low period, while others who knew her shared fond memories in the comment section and replies to the tweet

Tracy Owusu-Addo, the wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, has shown that she is mourning her husband's lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo Jumu.

Tracy Sarkcess mourns late lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo Jumu

Tracy Sarkcess, as she is affectionately known, took to her Twitter account to mourn the late Cynthia Quarcoo Jumu.

She posted a beautiful family moment between the deceased lawyer, Sarkodie and their daughter, Adalyn Owusu-Addo, aka Titi.

Tracy Sarkcess used emojis to caption the post, signifying she had no words to describe what she was going through.

She used a dove to indicate that the late Cynthia Quarcoo Jumu was an angel who has gone to heaven.

She used the broken heart emoji to express how the news had broken her and that she was indeed sad.

Below is Tracy Owusu-Addo's post mourning the late lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo Jumu.

Ghanaians sympathise with Tracy Sarkcess

Many people commented on the post with heartfelt messages wishing her strength in this low period.

Others also used the opportunity to share fond memories they had with the late lawyer.

@kwaku_majesty_ said:

Sad

@Darkskindude_ stated:

This woman inspired me we had a fruitful conversation last week

@ISH_ANNAN said:

Wrong emoji anaa Caus Mey3m ashye me

@sbakumiah reminisced:

Mama Cee was my mentor, I worked for her and she encouraged me to do the post call. I once met your hubby at the firm, she told him that one day I would be representing him on her behalf. I'm devastated. My condolences to Sark

@KingDunga1 remarked:

I pray God grant you the wisdom to go through the highs and the lows. We love you Mama❣️

Sarkodie mourns the late lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo Jumu

In another story earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie made a post to indicate that he was morning his lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo Jumu.

He shared a blank post on his Instagram stories, which confirmed the sad news.

