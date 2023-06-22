Award-winning rapper Sarkodie has reacted to the news of the passing of his lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo

In a post on social media, the rapper eulogized Madam Quarcoo, revealing that she would have called to tease him over his trending saga

Madam Quarcoo, the founder and managing partner of CQ Legal & Consulting, passed away on Wednesday, June 20, 2023

Highest rapper Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, has reacted to the sudden demise of his lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo.

Reports went viral that Sarkodie's lawyer, affectionately called Mama C, had passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

A legal luminary in the entertainment industry, she was the founder and managing partner of CQ Legal & Consulting.

Sarkodie has spoken fondly of his late lawyer Photo source: @sarkodie

Sarkodie's reaction to his lawyer's passing

Barely 24 hours after her passing, Sarkodie eulogized the late legal practitioner. He shared some photos of Madam Quarcoo. Accompanying the photos, was a long caption.

According to Sarkodie, he knew Madam Quarcoo was going to be part of his success the moment they met, and they have never been apart.

The rapper wondered why Mama C did not inform him that she was not feeling well while adding that he had tried to reach out on Whatsapp without a reply.

For Sarkodie, it was unusual that Mama C had not called to tease during this time when he has been trending over Yvonne Nelson's memoir.

"I sent a WhatsApp message asking "Mama C Na mentee wonka oo" but after several hours of seeing two ticks, I felt something was wrong and they broke the news to me. It was unusual that I hadn't heard from you in these few days because knowing my Mama Cee she would be the first person to text me worried and tease me," parts of his statement read.

He prayed from strength and condoled with the family and friends of the deceased.

See the post as shared on Sarkodie's Facebook below:

Yvonne Nelson 'dirties' Sarkodie in her memoir

The news of the passing of Sarkodie's lawyer has come at a time when the rapper has been drawn into a controversy by Yvonne Nelson.

In her recently published memoir, Yvonne disclosed that she once got pregnant for the award-winning rapper.

The mother of one said she had a relationship with Sarkodie which ended after she got pregnant and got rid of it at the behest of the rapper.

Yvonne's book put the spotlight on Sarkodie as social media users suggested he had cheated on his wife, Tracy Sarkcess, who was his girlfriend then.

Source: YEN.com.gh