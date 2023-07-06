Kwadwo Sheldon, during a conversation with his assistant Scanty in one of his YouTube videos, said Afia Schwarzenegger was not a celebrity

During the show, Scanty called Afia a celebrity, but Sheldon was quick to point out that she was not a celeb but a social commentator

Afia Schwarzenegger has appeared in a few movies but is majorly known for her controversial personality and loud voice on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Sheldon in a recent YouTube video, expressed his opinion on the celebrity status of Afia Schwarzenegger.

During a conversation with his assistant, Scanty, Sheldon made it clear that he did not consider Afia Schwarzenegger to be a celebrity but rather a social commentator.

Kwadwo Sheldon and Afia Schwarzenegger Photo Source: Kwadwo Sheldon, GH Page

Source: Facebook

While Scanty referred to Afia as a celebrity, Sheldon was swift to correct the notion, highlighting that her fame stemmed from her controversial personality and outspoken nature on social media platforms. Although Afia Schwarzenegger has made appearances in a handful of movies, her popularity primarily arises from her outspokenness rather than her acting career.

Kwadwo Sheldon, who is widely known for his witty commentary and insightful analysis of various topics, argued that being a celebrity entails achieving recognition and fame through significant achievements in a specific field.

He noted that in Afia's case, her prominence is largely derived from her online presence and her ability to attract attention with her controversial statements and confrontations.

Netizens support Kwado Sheldon's assertion

Social media users admitted that Kwadwo Sheldon was right about Afia Schwar not being a celebrity.

maame_simplicity said:

True. Afia isn’t a celebrity or star. She’s just like you and l. Talking gibberish doesn’t make you a celebrity.

miss_roseline_gonzalves also agreed:

Thank you Sheldon! For this let me go subscribe to your channel

asherqueen_jamesversion wrote:

She's never BN in my books I think most of us have abused the true meaning celebrity

Afia Schwarzenegger supports Sarkodie

In another story, Afia Schwarzenegger joined the list of Ghanaian stars who are applauding Sarkodie for speaking his truth.

The talented comedienne looked classy in designer outfits while dancing to Sarkodie's Try Me song.

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions to Afia Schwarzenegger's viral Instagram video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh