Outspoken female celebrity Afia Schwarzenegger has joined the list of Ghanaian stars who are applauding Sarkodie for speaking his truth

The talented comedienne looked classy in designer outfits while dancing to Sarkodie's Try Me song

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions to Afia Schwarzenegger's viral Instagram video

Ghanaian comedienne, Valentina Agyeiwaa, popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger, is among the top celebrities supporting BET winner Sarkodie for speaking his truth after the publication of Yvonne Nelson's memoir.

The social media personality and style influencer looked sassy in a short black dress and pink Versace shoes.

In the viral Instagram video, Afia Schwarzenegger was modelling and dancing as Sarkodie's Try Me song played in the background.

Afia Schwarzenegger posted the video on Instagram with the caption:

The VAWULENCE we've been waiting for....

Freedom of speech at its best....

@sarkodie, speak your truth!!!

AND PLS STOP PUTTING WORDS IN SARKODIE'S MOUTH.. HE DIDN'T SAY "AUTHOR" IS A STREET GIRL.. YOU ARE FOR THE STREET MEANS... BOYS DEY CHOP YOU... PLEASE TAKE YOUR TWI LESSONS SERIOUSLY!!!!.

Sarkodie ..Men needs to speak...the gender bully is too much!!!!

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and other social media users have commented on the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Tontolet stated:

MY BABY GIRL FOR LIFE

akosua__veee stated:

He's just giving her a taste of her own soup

softy_nanaefya stated:

It's sad how you’re making fun of this

Agudey.gifty.7 stated:

I wish Boronia step into this game and reply to him with a hit song because he's disrespecting women

ceo_patz stated:

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN GHANA!!!! Herh!! Efiaaa

akosua_brilla stated:

This lady never respected herself in the first place, so why all this respect for womanhood? She hasn't seen anything yet

Adwoaky stated:

You go write a book, we go rap, and we are all cashing out ✌️

hanny_lipsy stated:

This issue needs Aunty Naa cos we want to know the truth

