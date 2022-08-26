Michy has revealed she is currently studying to become a lawyer, adding to her numerous professions

She made the revelation during an interview with Nana Romeo on his show Ayekoo Ayekoo airing on Accra FM

The singer mentioned several reasons for her decision, including wanting to leave a legacy and helping the hopeless

Michy is a woman of many talents. Born Michelle Diamond, she is an actress, singer, television host, cook, philanthropist, and mother.

Despite having so many professions, she has no intentions of slowing down. During a radio interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, she disclosed she is studying law and will complete her course in two years. She, however, did not mention her institution.

When asked why she decided to go back to school, she said;

I'm adding to my tags, my many careers. Of everything I do, I feel this will be the crown.

More details about her school life, Michy said it was tough as she had to memorize names and cases. However, she is glad no maths calculations are involved in her course.

For Michy, going to law school represents two things. First, it will be her last job when she becomes elderly and does not have the energy to sing, act, cook, and host television shows. Secondly, she deems it an opportunity to serve her community by defending the voiceless. Aside from her philanthropic acts, it is one of the channels she wants to use to help the less privileged.

Michy has been trending since her show-stopping performance at Stonebwoy's Ashaiman To The World Concert. She has been all over the news, from having her ex-partner Shatta Wale lauding her performance and asking for a second collaboration to giving him a hesitant reply.

Watch her interview below;

