Reigning artiste of the year, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwouy, has declared his intentions to run for a parliamentary seat in 2028.

After obtaining a degree in Public Administration and Governance at GIMPA, Stonebwoy told Media Generale's Cookie Tee that he intends to contest the Ashaiman seat in the next election.

Stonebwoy has declared his intention to run for MP in Election 2028. Image source: Stonebwoy

He noted that he would be the best candidate since he is financially sound and would not be corrupt or loot resources belonging to his constituents.

Stonebwoy graduates from GIMPA

Stonebwouy was delighted to graduate from GIMPA on Friday, July 26, 2024. He organized an event for family and friends to celebrate his latest accomplishment.

During this gathering, Cookie Tee caught up with him and asked about his intentions after obtaining the degree.

In response, he emphatically stated that he would contest the Ashaiman seat in 2028.

"I ain't playing, look at your MP. My Constituency is Ashaiman" he said while posing in a video which has since gone viral on social media.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's political ambition

Netizens who saw the video were divided, and they took to the comment section to express their views. While some asserted that he would make a great MP, others said otherwise.

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Ashaiman to the whole wiase."

@dnsavagge wrote:

"Stonebwoy is funny tbh."

@dnsavagge wrote:

"Stonebwoy dey mia Shatta Wale for one side, last part tear me."

@SherryFord82398 wrote:

"He go win am straight.. he for just run for independent candidate."

@MrMa_nuel wrote:

"That be what ein political godfather tell am I sure."

@KwekuZico wrote:

"He dey sell ashiaman globally…. Much love Bowy."

@_Gods_Plan_ wrote:

"It makes sense for the youth to involve themselves in partisan politics, we must take the country from the hands of the oppressors."

