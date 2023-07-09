Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Akua Amoah disclosed why she shot many maternity photos when she was pregnant with Baby Ohemaa

The hardworking celebrity mother explained that some Ghanaians believe she can't have children and she doesn't have a child of her own

Mzbel made this revelation on the popular Saturday night entertainment United Showbiz with MzGee

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has revealed why she continues to post her stunning pregnancy photos on social media after welcoming her beautiful baby girl.

Ghanaian musician Mzbel and her children Adepa and Ohemaa look beautiful in this photo. Photo credit: @mzbeldaily

Speaking on United Showbiz with the multitalented host MzGee, Mzbel disclosed that she wanted to prove to Ghanaians that the baby was not adopted, and she carried the baby through the nine months journey with evidence to show.

Mzbel recounted how she had to explain to her first child, Adepa, and convince him that she gave birth to him after an incident at his school.

At my point, people wrote comments on social media that I adopted my son, Adepa.

Even Adepa told me that some people at school don’t believe him whenever he says his mother is Mzbel. They always tell him he is adopted child.

When I go for interviews, media personalities always ask me about my adopted children. So the word adopted was going round but it was a legal adoption. I was helping children from deprived homes but it proved futile.

Everyone believes that I can’t give birth or I don’t have children. Because I didn’t share my pregnancy photos on social media when I got pregnant with my first child. People think adopted my son. At that time, people were still exploring with social media.

Watch the video below;

Mzbel shares beautiful family photos

Ghanaian musician Mzbel and her children look stunning together in elegant Christmas pyjamas.

