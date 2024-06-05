Lil Win was whisked away in a wheelchair to the court following investigations into the fatal accident he was involved in

Some fans believe the actor put on an act to court judge's and the public's sympathy

Afia Schwarzenegger has shared a video mimicking the actor's appearance before the court

Ghanaian actor Lil Win was picked up on June 3 by the police and later transported to the Asokore Mampong court following the fatal accident he was involved in on May 25.

The accident led to the death of a three-year-old who was in the front seat of his father’s car.

While the young boy succumbed to his injuries on the day of the accident, Lil Win attended his movie premiere unperturbed by the gravity of the accident.

Afia Schwarzenegger. Photo source Instagram/AfiaScwarzenegger, Instagram/LilWin

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Lil Win

Lil Win's presence at his movie premiere hours after the fatal accident sparked significant conversations online.

Some fans described it as insensitive, while others expressed concerns over his health. For many fans, it was surprising to see Lil Win's minor injury aggravate over a short while, requiring him to ride in a wheelchair and wear a neck brace.

Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video of herself stitched up and posing to be in critical condition, just like Lil Win.

Her video has sparked numerous reactions about whether Lil Win's appearance at the court was an act.

Netizens react to Afia Schwar's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afia Schwarzenegger's video mimicking Lil Win.

darlinton442' said:

You Dey remember everything person do you I swear you no Dey forget anything

its_geniaaa rote:

So your husband is the one doing the video smh We

bengrays_official noted:

Finally one of our pro has gone international.

limonzy_dauhter commented:

Today I crown you Queen of comedy

Afia Schwar criticises King Promise's TGMA performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that controversial social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger criticised singer King Promise over his performance at this year's TGMA event.

Afia Schwarzenegger described award-winning singer King Promise's musical performance as "disappointing."

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh