Kharaege Takeoff, a Facebook user, sparked online tears with a heartfelt homage to Ketasco's 2021 NSMQ star, James Lutterodt

Kharaege said that the deceased encouraged and advised him before his untimely demise on Monday, July 3

The emotional message, shared on Facebook, elicited several reactions and comments from internet users

Facebook user Kharæge Takeoff has triggered emotions with a heartbreaking message about the late Keta Senior High Technical School alumnus, James Lutterodt.

According to Kharæge, he spoke to the deceased before his death on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Facebook friend pays heartfelt tribute to James Lutterodt. Photo credit: Kharæge Takeoff.

The heartfelt tribute

In a Facebook post, Kharæge said he would never forget the inspiring words of his late friend.

''I'm speechless; I just spoke with you last week about Ketasco NSMQ and even asked you to take pictures and send them to me so I can post them. Hmmmm, James.

''Life is too short. RIP, James Lutterodt. I will forever remember your advice and motivation,'' Kharæge posted on Facebook.

Netizens have reacted to the touching tribute to Lutterodt. Many have since been mourning his demise.

Peeps unable to hold their tears

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Rachel Elisa Breekett James said:

He is my senior brother's champion. R.I.P. in Paradis.

Christianho Apetsi commented:

Hhhhhh, may God have mercy.

MAYKING ELEVATE stated:

After all the struggles and everything he was doing, he shut down.

Rachel Elisa Breekett James posted:

Champion as my brother, may your soul rest in the bosom of our Father Abraham in paradise soul rest in peace, James Lutterodt champion.

Rachel Elisa Breekett James commented:

My senior brother R.I.P. May your soul rest perfectly.

James Joshua said:

My condolences to the entire family. I will continue to remember him for the EUTROPHICATION riddle in the semifinals. Sad news to Ghana and the entire NSMQ community. In fact, one-minute silence for him in all the 2023 NSMQ contests. May your soul rest in perfect peace.l feel for u, bro, but what can I do? You are a legend, one of the best super subs, if not the best. Hope to see u in paradise. R.I.P. bro.

Ïntėr Nåtiønäl Brûnø commented:

My condolences.

Mawuena Beatrice posted:

Rest in peace, bro. Hmm, only God knows what we don't know.

Patrick Paracleta San Junior asked:

Ooohhhhhh how?

Amanikuu Andrews reacted:

Heartbroken.

Patrick Paracleta San Junior asked:

What happened?

Kaywa buries mum

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian music producer Kaywa, real name David Kojo Kyei, laid his mum to rest with the support of his family and celebrities in Ghana's entertainment scene.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Highly Spiritual, whose mum passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, interred his mum on Saturday, July 1.

Nana Ama McBrown, Mr Drew, and some entertainment personalities were in attendance to support Kaywa.

