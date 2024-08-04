Kwadwo Nkansah, better known by his stage name LilWin, is a Kumawood actor who has publicly begged his colleague Martha Ankomah for forgiveness for his actions

He clarified that he never meant to purposefully offend Martha due to their misunderstanding, which has harmed his reputation

Some social media users have commented on Lil Win's apology video that is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has publicly apologised to Martha Ankomah for making defamatory statements about her.

Lil Win apologies to Martha Ankomah on the United Showbiz programme. Photo credit: @utv.

Source: Instagram

Lil Win, proprietor of Great Minds International, spoke on the United Showbiz program hosted by MzGee and stated that he is truly sorry for his utterances.

"Martha is my sister and colleague. Disputes are natural, but they need to be resolved. No one is above apology; even the president apologises when he is wrong. Sometimes, the way bloggers report issues isn't accurate because I would never insult Martha. Yet, such claims were made.

"So, if I said anything that offended her or she disliked me, we are all human, and she should forgive me. I have also forgiven her because it's work. We want the movie industry to progress, not be filled with hatred".

Watch the video below:

Fans comment on Lil Win's video on UTV

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Braavino stated:

"When did he become so humble like this 😂"

Nablajonat stated:

"Nobody is too big to apologize 🙏maturity"

nayaland_beautypalour stated:

"Awww sister Martha please accept his apology"

Glypsizzile stated:

"Good job Kwadwo u do all"

despite001 stated:

"Sia banku😂😂😂😂"

mz_naaodey stated:

"Martha please forgive him"

dina_nana_afriyie stated:

"If you want to apologize come clean, why l¥ing that you were referring to Youtubers....at first it was a skit now it was for those on YouTube.....meanwhile you called her name to say she isnt beautiful bla bla bla....with all due respect the comment section if big write yours, dont come after mine".

Lil Win talks about new projects

Lil Win also disclosed on the United Showbiz program that he intends to build a clinic, mainly to provide medical care to children.

He highlighted the clinic for children who attended his school, although they have a fully equipped sick bay.

Watch the video below:

Lil Win reacts amidst his legal issues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lil Win, who has expressed his frustrations amidst his legal issues.

After his recent court appearance, the Kumawood actor addressed the criticism he had received thus far and issued a strong message to those who disagreed with him.

Source: YEN.com.gh