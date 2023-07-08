Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan's, only daughter, Ohemaa, has turned nine years old

The Ghana all-time top scorer celebrated Ohemaa's new age by sharing beautiful photos of her on social media

Gyan's birthday post for Ohemaa has triggered reactions from Ayisha Modi, Afia Schwar, and others

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is a proud father as his only daughter, Zelda Love Abena Ohemaa Arhin Gyan, celebrates her birthday.

Born in 2014, pretty-looking Ohemaa turned nine years old on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Her father honoured her by sharing photos of her.

The photos sighted on the former Sunderland and Al Ain striker's Instagram page show, Ohemaa, looking all grown.

The beautiful girl, who is the only girl Gyan has among the three children with his estranged wife, Gifty, rocked two outfits in the photos. One was a short jumpsuit with straps at the top while the other was a full jumpsuit.

Sharing the photos, the Ghana all-time top scorer asked his followers to help him celebrate his daughter while describing her as a princess.

"Help me wish my lovely princess (OHEMAA)a very big happy birthday. Daddy loves you soo much ❤️❤️❤️," he said.

Afia Schwar, Ayisha Modi, others celebrate Asamoah Gyan's daughter

Ohemaa's photos got Afia Schwar, Ayisha Modi, and many others to join her dad in celebrating her.

kobby.kyei said:

Blessings on you, little one. May you grow to make a huge impact in the lives of people like your dad!

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

Happy birthday ❤️

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

Happy blessed day sweetheart . May you never lack in life. May the good lord guide and protect you all the days of your life.

ohemaawoyeje said:

Happy birthday gorgeous

sammy_anim said:

Ohemaa papabi ❤️, wow she is growing rough , meaning my money is doubling each day. Stay blessed lovely Princess , we love you so so much

dentaa_show said:

Look at my girl Hem Hemmmm❤️happy birthday my darling

