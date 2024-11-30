Diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle has announced that he was willing to give his fans $50 and $40 to promote Sierra Leonean musician IK SNM's Bad Woman

The famous Ghanaian socialite noted that the musician was one of his favourite artists who always released great songs

The video of his dance moves to Bad Woman got many people laughing hard in the comment section of the Instagram post

Diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle has pleaded with all his fans to stream the new song by Sierra Leonean musician IK SNM, and they will be rewarded.

Shatta Bandle promotes IK SNM

In a video he shared on his verified Instagram page, Shatta Bandle pleaded with his fans to join him in supporting IK SNM.

He noted that he was his artist and had released a new song called Bad Woman, which is available on all streaming platforms.

"You can see these days, I have been flexing with that song. So I want everybody to go and stream the song and download it from all the platforms you know," he said.

Shatta Bandle pledged to his loyal fans and the youth that if they downloaded the song and partied hard to it, they should send him their videos via DM. He noted that their reward would be $50 or $40.

At the end of his message, Shatta Bandle danced to the broken-hearted song Bad Woman by the Sierra Leonean musician.

"Please everyone go and stream my artist I signed music on all platforms. His name is IK SNM on all platforms. If you send give me a video with the song in my dm I will choose some winners. @therealiksnm," he wrote in the Instagram caption.

Reacting to Shatta Bandle's video in the comment section, IK SNM wrote;

"Much love to my bro for such love. This promo is all love no money we love to see others rise I’m happy to be your brother 😎🇸🇱🇬🇭"

Shatta Bandle to gift fans.

Reactions to Shatta Bandle's video

Below are the hilarious reactions from social media users regarding Shatta Bandle's promo video on his Instagram page:

iamsexysteel said:

You sure u want everybody to go and steal the song?? 😂

mrmuchmore said:

No worry Chairman...we go steam da song wai😆😂🤣

kingmayikpo11 said:

Where is he from?? 😂😂😂😂

collinsg10 said:

I have steams 😂 the previous song. I still need to steams this one again 👏😂

_felix_nol said:

And go and do what??? Steam it??🤣🤣😂😂

IK SNM's Bad Woman official video.

