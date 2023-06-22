Christian Atsu's only daughter, Abigail, celebrated her late father on Father's Day with a lovely card

She wished her dad a happy Father's Day and wrote a heartwarming message talking about how much she loves and misses him

The adorable little girl also noted that Christian Atsu was still the best dad ever even though he is late

Abigail, the last born of late Chelsea and Newcastle footballer Christian Atsu, made a lovely card for her late father to celebrate Father's Day.

Christian Atsu's daughter Abigail makes a card for her late father on Father's Day. Image Credit: @claireuk

Source: Instagram

Christian Atsu's daughter makes a card for her late father

Abigail made a lovely card for her deceased father to celebrate him on Father's Day.

She wrote a beautiful message for the former Black Stars player and noted that he was the best dad ever.

"Hands down daddy, you were the best ever," Abigail wrote on the card.

The card was beautifully crafted such that Abigail dipped her hands in red paint and stamped it on the card.

She wished him a happy Father's Day and wrote that she dearly misses her father and that she loved him.

"Happy Father's Day, Daddy. I love and miss you! Love, Abigail," she wrote on the card.

Marie-Claire Rupio, the surviving spouse of Christian Atsu, took a picture of the card and posted it on her Instagram stories, @claireuk_.

