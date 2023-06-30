After months of deliberations, Yaw Dabo declares his collaboration with Spanish football scout Xavi Hildago

Xavi Hildago arrived in Ghana in June to witness football talents display their skills at the Dabo Soccer Academy Justify

After seeing all dexterities, some players were selected, and finally, an official football partnership between Ghana and Spain was born

Ghanaian actor and soccer academy owner Yaw Dabo received high praise for his excellent international relations after successfully promoting Ghana football in Spain.

The diminutive actor went viral in Spain after his interview in the country went viral.

The Spanish were taken about by his passion for the game even when he couldn't express himself adequately in English.

After dominating the trends for weeks, Yaw Dabo convinced Spanish football Xavi Hildago to check out talents in Ghana.

Xavi Hildago, who has had dealings with Barcelona, accepted the invitation and arrived in the country in June.

He toured all the Dabo Soccer Academy justify locations and interacted with the players who came for tryouts.

The Spanish scout also had fun shooting a skit with Ras Nene and pounding fufu for the first time.

Ghanaians react to Yaw Dabo's official partnership with the Spanish football scout

The comment section praised Yaw Dabo's hard work promoting the Ghana football industry.

nanaagyemangd commented:

Kudos Yaw

birchdope1 commented:

Solid!! Wish I was still 23 wish you the best, and in the future, find my son cos I will groove him in the fear of football, what we call soccer. @manchesterunited Watch Dylan Nii Ayi Freeman. On this date, coming like kakai

pablo_escoba103 commented:

Go higher, man ❤️❤️❤️ Allah bless you

cris_joseph_19 commented:

Good work, man, keep doing the great work

Yaw Dabo disclosed why he said he was 24 years old in a Spanish interview

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported when Yaw Dabo explained why he mentioned his age during his interview with Marca Media in Spain.

Speaking to Wontumi TV, the diminutive actor revealed he changed his mind about lying about his age when he remembered his purpose of touring European countries.

According to Yaw Dabo, his primary purpose was to promote his soccer academy, so he wanted to maintain credibility over a lie. He needs their trust to bring business to Ghana.

