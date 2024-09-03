Ghanaian TikToker Annabel Appiah imitated the voice of former priestess Nana Agradaa in a video that has since gone viral

In the video, the girl responded to a critic's comment about her being the fake Agradaa as she lashed out at them

The video got many people wondering whether she was related to the Heaven Way founder or was her long-lost daughter

Ghanaian TikToker Annabel Appiah got many people laughing hard when she imitated one of the viral videos of the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua, aka Nana Agradaa.

TikToker imitates Nana Agradaa's video

In the video, the famous TikToker Annabel Appiah imitated Nana Agradaa's old video, in which she was in a live session interacting with fans when someone commented that she was the fake Agradaa.

The TikToker said that sometimes senseless people could be in her live sessions' comments.

In the sound she imitated of the former priestess, she lashed out at the critic by telling them that their fermented mother's fufu was what was fake.

She told the critic to advise their mother to wash their mortar well since she was fond of not cleaning its corners.

Reactions to Annabel's Agradaa imitation

Many people who reacted to the video wondered whether Annabel was in some way related to Nana Agradaa since they were impressed with her imitation.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

adwomarku1 said:

"Are you sure you are not the origin agradaa and she’s rather imitating you cos eiiiiiiiiiii obaaaaayi😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂 you’re very good at imitating 👏👍❤️"

•||•🌍Yhaar Babes♥️•||• said:

"Are you sure you're not Agradaa's long lost daughter coz eeii😂😂"

Queen B said:

"It’s giving cutesy.. very very demure 🤩 but the sound is sounding 🤣🤣🤣"

Akyaa🖤 said:

"I just love you 😭♥️you're too good. You deserve an Oscar🔥"

Mercy Peggy said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 I guess Agrada is ur mom cos eiiii😂😂🥰"

Blessing William 🫂❤️ said:

"I really think you are her daughter eyy 😂😂😂💔"

Apostle Onyinah prays for Agradaa

YEN.com.gh reported that former priestess Nana Agradaa knelt before the former chairman of the Pentecostal Church of Ghana, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, for him to pray for her.

The viral video was captured at the National Peace Council meeting with the pastors and prophets to discuss peaceful elections in the December 2024 polls.

The video generated several reactions from Ghanaians who were in awe of Nana Agradaa's humility as they wondered what informed her decision to kneel for prayers.

