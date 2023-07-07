Ghanaian actor Sumsum has said that comedian and YouTuber Dr Likee is an actor who has produced several talented actors

He added that Dr Likee's few years into fame have been remarkable since he has supported others and influenced the entertainment industry

Sumsum added that Kwaku Manu, a colleague of Kumawood actor, had similarly impacted a few actors who have succeeded as well

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actor and YouTuber Dr Likee, known privately as Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, has been hailed by his colleague, actor Sumsum, as the actor who has produced many stars in the Kumawood movie industry.

Sumsum hails Dr Likee for producing new movie stars Photo credit: @official_c_confion @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Sumsum has expressed his admiration and appreciation for the talented comedian and YouTuber, Dr Likee, acknowledging him as the driving force behind the emergence of exceptionally talented actors in the country's entertainment industry.

In an exclusive interview with Poleeno TV, Sumsum lauded Dr Likee's contributions to nurturing and promoting Ghanaian talent, cementing his status as a game-changer in the field.

Sumsum added that Dr Likee's pivotal role in honing the skills of aspiring actors like Kyekyeku, C Confion and 39/40. He added that the successful comedian had propelled the careers of the new actors to new heights, and he should be emulated for that.

The actor who had commented about some Kumawood actors recently commended Dr Likee's ability to identify raw talent and transform it into the finished product.

Watch the video of Sumsum's hailing Dr Likee in an interview below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Sumsum's interview about Kumawood actors

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, praising Sumsum for his wisdom while others reacted to his humour.

@nyarkogiftt2472 commented:

Sunsum you talk truth paaa

@nyarkogiftt2472 commented:

Keep up the good work

@nyarkogiftt2472 commented:

I can't stop laughing, Sunsum

@nyarkogiftt2472 commented:

Sunsum, you are too funny

Dr Likee praises Baffour Gyan for supporting Asamoah Gyan over the years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that while working on a film, Ras Nene teamed up with Asamoah Gyan, a former captain of the Black Stars.

The actor and his crew reminisced about Asamoah Gyan, with Ras Nene praising Asamoah's brother Baffour Gyan for his support of Asamoah.

Ras Nene claimed that he had never witnessed such fervent support for a sibling as that of Baffour Gyan.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh