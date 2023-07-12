Adjetey Anang, in his recently released memoir, revealed how the prophecy of Reverend Mensah Otabil helped his wife conceive

The actor mentioned that he and his wife had gone seven years without being blessed with a child, but after the pastor's prophesy, that changed

The seasoned movie star detailed how he and his wife tried a plethora of options, such as fertility clinics but were unsuccessful

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang, who is known for his legendary roles in several Ghanaian movies, recently released a memoir sharing his journey as an actor and a husband.

In the book, he detailed he and his wife's difficult journey trying to have a baby. In his narration, Anang told how a prediction from Reverend Mensah Otabil brought them joy and changed their lives.

According to the actor and his wife, for seven years, they had hoped to have a baby but faced disappointment every time. They tried different options, like going to special clinics for help, but nothing worked.

However, everything changed when they met Reverend Mensah Otabil, a respected spiritual leader in their 6th year of trying to conceive. The reverend's prophecy filled Anang and his wife with new hope and faith as he predicted that they would be blessed with a kid.

In his book, Anang talks about the tough times they went through and the many attempts they made to seek medical help. Despite trying various procedures and consulting experts, they felt disheartened when nothing seemed to work. It seemed like they would never have the joy of becoming parents.

But then, Reverend Mensah Otabil's prophesy changed everything. Anang described the overwhelming emotions they felt upon receiving this divine message, which gave them a fresh belief in miracles.

Inspired by the prophecy, the couple continued to hold on to hope and remained determined. And true to the words of the respected pastor, their persistent efforts paid off when Adjetey Anang and his wife were finally blessed with their first child.

