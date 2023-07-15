Ghanaian rapper Medikal beat Y Pee, his colleague rapper, in a FIFA game in the UK

The rappers shared videos of themselves on social media, getting their fans to engage with it

Medikal teased Y Pee after winning the competition and took videos of him to share with his fans

Ghanaian rapper Medikal known privately as Samuel Adu Frimpong, competed with popular rapper Y Pee in a FIFA competition and won. The rappers shared a video of themselves together, bragging about their skills.

Medikal and Y Pee engaged in a thrilling FIFA PS5 match while in the United Kingdom.

The two artists, known for their musical prowess, took a break from their busy schedules to enjoy some friendly competition on the virtual soccer field.

However, Medikal, the award-winning rapper, emerged victorious, leaving Y Pee, who had trended earlier in some controversies with colleague rappers, with good-natured teasing from his rival.

While Medikal teased Y Pee, who had earlier bragged about his FIFA gaming skills, Y Pee stated that he had never lost a game in the past seven years, bursting into laughter with Medikal in the funny video.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Medikal and Y Pee playing FIFA game together

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video. Some fans of Y Pee supported him while other netizens teased him for losing the game

bandahighest commented:

I no sure say someone can score Mdk when it comes to FIFA

king_kantinka commented:

That's a pre-season game, it's normally played out with newly signed players...we waiting for the main match at home PeeNation.

lamah1285 commented:

What go let me believe this be say ypee even use plus to control all players dey use analog

osei.media commented:

I know ma paddy hi, you score am a so norrr he go talk

