Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah was unhappy with social media users who lashed out at her for supporting Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's ideas on curbing galamsey

She noted that when it came to politics, she stood by whatever she posted online, adding that she received criticism from both the NPP and NDC supporters

Her post got many people sharing diverse opinions, while others called her out for defending the incumbent government's ideas on curbing galamsey

Seasoned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has lashed out at critics who blasted her for defending vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's ideas on curbing the illegal mining menace known as galamsey.

Nana Aba involved in banter with netizens

Taking to her X account, Nana Aba noted that whenever it came to politics, she stood by whatever she posted on social media.

She urged critics and agitated online users that calling her names for endorsing the ideas of the present incumbent government about curbing galamsey would not change anything.

"When it comes to politics, I stand by everything I post. Calling me names won’t change anything."

Nana Aba to her critics.

In her message, Nana Aba told critics to get themselves a stiff drink if they were hurt by her previous tweet about the vice president.

She further stated that supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) do attack her which she found to be normal.

"If you’re hurt, get a stiff drink. Both parties always attack me. It’s normal for me. I’m not your stooge like some people - that’s why it hurts. I know."

Nana Aba's old tweet about Bawumia.

Reactions to Nana Aba's post

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Nana Aba's post to her critics:

@_sevenn6 said:

"They say it's a democratic world, but when you express your views and people don't agree with you, they tend to call you names and criticize you. It's sad."

@1_semaj said:

"The media go exaggerate on this one p33....They have no news to give nti ato omo ne nsemkeka hunu"

@BigJoeBooks

"Nana… “I didn’t insult you some” but I want to know what makes the solution practical."

Army begins destroying chanfans

YEN.com.gh reported that deployed military personnel destroyed mining equipment after a renewed crackdown against illegal mining.

Soldiers deployed under the government’s 'Operation Halt' were reported to have destroyed 18 chanfans and other equipment.

Military personnel targeted illegal mining operations primarily located near Ghana's water bodies and protected areas.

