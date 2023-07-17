Prominent Ghanaian hiplife rappers Okyeame Kwame and Flowking Stone stormed London in classic all-white outfits

They both stepped out of luxury cars painted in black, which sharply contrasted with their outfits

The video has garnered much attention as peeps wonder if the two have a project together

Ghanaian hiplife rappers Okyeame Kwame and Flowking Stone caused stirs with their matching outfits and huge posh cars in London.

Okyeame Kwame and Flowking Stone rappers from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

They are known for their active roles in promoting hiplife across the country.

In April, Flowking Stone said that he sacrificed his career to pave the way for upcoming hip-life rappers in his region to shine too. He told Andy Dosty on Adom TV that he rejected the opportunity to relocate to Accra because he wanted to prove that one can be successful in Kumasi.

In the footage, Okyeame Kwame and Flowking Stone exited their sleek cars and elegantly walked away.

Flowking Stone shared the video on his Instagram page.

He wrote, "It's a Family this tin. One blood. One love ❤️ @okyeamekwame #ByMySide #Rapfam. Music by Flowking Stone - By my side (Prod by @drraybeat ) This Video by @kaystudios."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Okyeame Kwame and Flowking Stone's link-up in London

Many were happy to see two prominent rap figures in Ghana spend time together without hinting at rivalry. In fact, their fans wondered if the video would birth a song collaboration between them.

oseikromni commented:

The Brothers ❤️

kwame_09 commented:

A song from you guys won’t be bad koraaaa

capricorn_kofi commented:

I love this fam

okyeamekwame commented:

It’s always love when we meet and I have met paaaa.

gifty_eyram_gh_beautyqueen commented:

2 legends be yea guy.. rap doctor X flow master♥️✅

