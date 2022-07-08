Ghanaian music veteran Okyeame Kwame has had some kind words to say about new-age rappers in the country

According to Okyeame, current rappers are doing better than those from the old school as they are reaching heights the ''old gees'' could not reach

In an interview he did with ZionFelix, he praised modern-day Ghanaian rappers, saying they manage to stay relevant despite competition from top acts across the globe

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian Hip-Life legend Okyeame Kwame has praised new-age Ghanaian rappers, admiring the work they are doing. Okyeame feels the new-age artists are even better than they from the old school.

According to Okyeame, the current crop of rappers are doing things he and other old-school acts could only dream of.

Photo: Okyeame Kwame, Jay-Z Source: Instagram, gettyimages

Source: Instagram

He mentioned that currently, music artists have access to technology he and his colleagues did not have access to hence why they are doing more numbers now than them.

He went on to note that currently, rappers face more competition from other rappers across the globe. He said that acts from Nigeria and other international acts, like Jay-Z, are competing in Ghana, but the young rappers are still able to survive despite the stiff competition they face.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Okyeame Kwame made the following statement in defence of an earlier comment he made, saying, current rappers are better than the ones from the old school.

Okyeame, however, noted that he still carries the self-acclaimed title Best Rapper Alive despite his comments.

Nana Ama McBrown Surprises Lasmid During An Interview, Shares Some Words Of Wisdom With Him

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published in an article that Ace Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, pulled a surprise on rapper, Lasmid during a live interview on radio.

She encouraged Lasmid that as a young, thriving musician in the industry, he should keep on going on regardless of the bashing he received on social media.

Her kind words come after Lasmid admitted during a live interview that he was the biggest artiste currently in the music game.

Calling into Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah expressed her love for Lasmid and his craft, and this got him emotional and excited.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh