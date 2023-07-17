Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah's entrance at the official presentation of Angel TV's new morning show host

The singer was warmly received and led to the high seat where the CEO of Angel TV and Angel FM was seated

Before her performance, Diana Asamoah openly wearing trousers caught the attention

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah's outfit, surprised many as she was once vehemently against women who wore trousers in public.

Before her transformation, the gospel musician practised the Christian faith by strictly following the rules.

She also spoke against hair extensions and makeup. According to Diana Asamoah, these items were from the devil.

A collage of Diana Asamoah image credit: @dianaasamoah_official

Source: Instagram

In her latest video from her arrival at Angel FM's event, the gospel musician rocks a pair of trousers with a blue floral shirt with pink flower patterns. Her trousers matched the flower designs on her shirt.

Her look was complete with a beige-coloured handbag and black high heels with pointy toes.

Not only did she look great, but Diana Asamoah's performance of her hit song Anopa Wim drew guests to the dance floor.

Peeps react as Diana Asamoah makes an appearance at the official presentation of Angel TV's new morning show host

Many expressed surprise that the gospel artiste now comfortably wears trousers publicly and at events.

fidi_bby commented:

The high and the waist

gaiseyeliz900 commented:

Eeeei Diana Asamoah boi

ghanachalie commented:

Hw3 ne to.

mercedescudjoe commented:

This woman paaa.

thankyouheavenly_father commented:

Npp connects.

emmanuel481 commented:

Mama afa ne ho ankasa.

dcafricca commented:

Mama Anointed❤️❤️

Diana Asamoah targets NPP running mate position for 2024 polls

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Diana Asamoah's political ambitions as she plans to contest NPP's running mate in 2024.

According to the NPP sympathizer, with Diana Asamoah as the running mate, the party will have a higher chance of winning next year's poll. The NPP desire to break the 8 this coming election.

Diana Asamoah has always been vocal about her political affiliation. She is a known loyalist of the New Patriotic Party. She campaigned actively during the 2020 general election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh