Music star Reggie Zippy's last child, Princess Dior, recently turned 10 years old and had a beautiful celebration

Dior's birthday celebration brought the musician, his ex-wife, Edith Ward, and their other children together

Photos of the family's reunion, which come after a banter between the parents, have excited social media users

Musician Reggie Zippy has reconciled with his ex-wife Edith Ward, marking a significant breakthrough in their relationship after many public disputes.

The reconciliation happened as the former husband and wife came together to celebrate their daughter Dior's 10th birthday.

Reggie Zippy and his ex-wife, Edith Ward, celebrate their daughter's birthday. Photo source: @reggiezippyofficial, @edithward

Source: Instagram

Reggie Zippy and ex-wife's divorce and fallout

A little over a year ago, Reggie Zippy, one-half of Reggie and Bollie of Britain's Got Talent fame announced his divorce from his wife of 15 years.

He shared a photo with the three children he has with his wife reminding the kids of how he loves them.

Since that time, the couple have been engaged in social media banters, with the musician accusing his ex-wife of denying him access to their children.

In a recent interview, Edith Ward denied Zippy's claims and called him out for being irresponsible.

Reggie Zippy, ex-wife reunite for daughter's birthday

In a heartwarming turn of events, Reggie Zippy reunited with his ex-wife as they joined hands to make their daughter's 10th birthday memorable.

Zippy shared family photos from their daughter Princess Dior's 10th birthday celebration, signalling a new chapter of cooperation and mutual respect.

"Mum and Dad with the birthday Princess Dior last night after family reunion dinner," Zippy wrote. "There is Peace, Love, Joy and Harmony for our children and us parents too," he said.

The musician thanked Edith for creating an opportunity to "reset and recalibrate their positive family relationship.

See Reggie Zippy's post below:

Netizens react to reunion

The images shared by Reggie Zippy have excited his followers, who applauded the two parents for settling their differences.

therealfunnyface said:

"Congratulations 🎉 bro @reggiezippy_official .. I know how feeling, brother 🫶 happy for you king 👑 ... Keep winning 🙏 I know one day .. my time too will come 🙏🎉❤️."

maame_esi_kabuki said:

"After saying thank you to her try and do this right to always have access to them.No more nagging👏."

nanaama_praba said:

"This is lovely to see,🥰 Happy Birthday Dior, God bless you immensely. 🙏🎁🎂🎊❤️❤️."

Reggie Zippy sends message to children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reggie Zippy had trended after his heartwarming message to his three children went viral on social media.

The message camesafter he promised to play his role as a responsible father and confessed that he truly missed his children.

Many people who took to the post's comment section comforted the musician.

Source: YEN.com.gh