Gyakie, in a tweet, expressed excitement as she congratulated Yvonne Osei Adobea for being elected KNUST SRC president

Yvonne made history as she became the first female SRC president of the university

In her tweet, Gyakie said she was proud of Yvonne and her wonderful achievement

Gyakie, the talented singer, took to Twitter to express her excitement and deep congratulations to Yvonne Osei Adobea for making history as the first female president of the KNUST Student Representative Council (SRC). In a tweet, Gyakie shared her immense pride for Yvonne and her remarkable achievement.

The news of Yvonne Osei Adobea's election as the SRC President has been buzzing around the KNUST campus and on social media. The bright and accomplished young lady has broken barriers by becoming the first female to hold this prestigious position since the university's establishment.

Gyakie's tweet came as a delightful surprise to many of her followers. The renowned songstress showed happiness for Yvonne's groundbreaking accomplishment. Gyakie's tweet was filled with warmth and admiration as she acknowledged the significance of Yvonne's triumph in paving the way for more female leaders in the university's student governance. In the tweet, she wrote:

Yvonne Osei Adobea, we’re proud! First female src president of KNUST!

Gyakie warms hearts with her tweet

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who saw the tweet.

HoodTatis wrote:

We are also Proud of you . Star crush

otafirigyaa commented:

We are proud of you too. I was in same class with her and also in same class with you

SammiSarkcess said:

Soon, we will be having the first female president of the republic of Ghana

