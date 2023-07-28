Wealthy movie mogul Tracey Boakye announced plans for her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah

The celebrity couple tied the knot on July 28, 2022, in a plush ceremony in Kumasi

A year later, the family is headed to Cancun to memorate the day

Ghanaian film producer Tracey Boakye and her family's vacation moves on from the United States to Mexico.

CEO of Shakira Movie House flew her nuclear family to the US to spend the summer in New York.

Peeps woke up this morning to see Tracey and her family's next destination for her wedding anniversary.

A photo collage of Tracey Boakye and her husband

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye became Mrs Badu Ntiamoah on July 28, 2023, with family and friends paying homage to the union, which took place in the Ashanti Region.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Shortly after their wedding, the family travelled to the US, where Tracey gave birth to her youngest child. The couple returned to the country to hold a two-day baby christening ceremony.

Tracey Boakye's latest post updated her following about her next vacation spot. She shared a video of her flight tickets and an aerial view from inside the plane.

She captioned the video: "One-year anniversary loading…. Cancun, Mexico ! July 28 2022. #francey22. Thank you Heavenly Father."

Watch the video below:

Old video of Tracey Boakye and her husband acting together in a movie poops up

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on the emergence of 5-year-old footage that shows Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah knew each other long before they became lovers.

The old video captured the celebrity couple acting out in a movie where they played the parts of two lovers who faced obstacles because of their love.

Peeps congratulated Tracey and her husband for their growth whilst admiring their love journey.

Tracey Boakye honours her husband on Father's Day with a powerful video

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the unique way Tracey Boakye decided to celebrate her husband on Father's Day.

The Ghanaian actress shared a sweet video of her husband bottle-feeding their baby, with Luxury's older siblings sharing the moment with their father.

Tracey penned an emotional message to thank her husband for all the good he has brought into her life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh