Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah shared a video of a young talented footballer Sam Amo-Ameyaw playing football and impressing viewers with his talent. Ameyaw proudly stated that his son was the future of football.

Ameyaw Debrah shares a video of a young Ghanaian player displaying incredible skills Photo credit: @ameyawdebrah

Ameyaw Debrah took to Twitter to share the video of Sam Amo-Ameyaw exhibiting impressive football skills that left viewers in awe.

The video quickly went viral, with thousands of netizens echoing the award-winning blogger's sentiments that the young prodigy might very well be the future of Ghanaian football.

The footage garnered enthusiastic reactions from football enthusiasts and showcased the young talent, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, confidently dribbling the ball past imaginary opponents, showcasing his precise footwork and incredible ball control.

Netizens reacted to the video after Ameyaw Debrah referred to Sam Amo-Ameyaw, who bears his surname as his son, advising him to join bigger clubs to showcase his talent.

Sam displayed an instinctive understanding of the sport, making precise passes and even attempting a few skillful tricks that would make any seasoned footballer proud.

The successful blogger said:

My son , Sam Amo-Ameyaw is the future

Watch the video of Ameyaw Debrah's son playing football below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Sam Amo-Ameyaw playing football

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video of the young footballer playing football and ho[ped that he played for bigger clubs.

@manaaf_official commented:

I was about to say you are lying until the full neck came. Proud Dad!

@Timmydennyd commented:

Chelsea should sign this kiddo amazing talent

@a_derll commented:

Whether my kids like it or not, they will play ball!

@clemzstanford commented:

You said the boy can play, and the boy can play!!

