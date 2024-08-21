Ibrahim Mahama's Son Flaunts G-Wagon And Patek Watch As He Steps Out In Style, Dad Reacts To Photos
- Business mogul Ibrahim Mahama's teen son, Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, has stepped out in style in recent photos
- The young Ibrahim looked classy and handsome in a tuxedo as he showed off a G-Wagon and Patek Philippe watch
- The photos triggered reactions from his followers, including his father, who was impressed by the boy's style
Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama's son, Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, is growing into a fine young man, and his father likes it.
Ibrahim Jnr recently stepped out in style for a programme, leaving his business mogul father impressed.
Ibrahim Mahama Jnr flaunts vast wealth
The son of a rich man, Ibrahim Jnr did not hesitate to show off his riches with his simple but expensive style.
The young man was dressed in an all-black ensemble in photos shared on social media. He wore a black tuxedo over a black shirt with a black bow tie and black shoes. He also wore a black-strapped Patek Philippe watch.
Ibrahim Jnr posed beside his father's Brabus G-Wagon in the first slide. The next slide had him descending a staircase with others giving a close-up look of him.
Sharing the photos on his private Instagram page, the Engineers & Planners CEO's son, who celebrated his birthday on July 3, noted that:
"Class is perpetual."
See below for the photos as reshared by blogger Sweet Maame Adwoa:
Ibrahim Mahama and others hail son's style
Not long after the young man released the photos, his impressed father and other followers took to the comments section to praise his sense of fashion.
His father, ibrahim_mahama_71, said:
"You are trying your best to take my title away from me so soon 🥰🥰🥰🥰"
akosua_wharleva said:
"He’s got a cute dimple🥲"
yrl.danny said:
"Peep the Patek👌🏾….. tasteful choice"
tombeatson_ said:
"clean my bro"
Ibrahim Mahama buys huge crane
YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama had flaunted a new AMHEC heavy-duty crane with a remote control.
The Engineers & Planners' boss shared a video of the crane on social media, indicating that it was his new toy.
In the comments section, many followers of the business mogul congratulated him and wished for that success.
