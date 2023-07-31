Osanju, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, received a brand new S23 Ultra from Samsung, which got him emotional

The young man was lost for words as he unboxed the phone, which came in a huge box with numerous accessories

Samsung has recognised Osanju because he has often gone viral speaking highly of Samsung on his TikTok platform

Famous content creator, Osanju, in a video, received a brand new Samsung S23 Ultra as a gift from the tech giant. The touching clip captured the moment when Osanju unboxed the phone and how he overflowed with happiness.

Popular TikToker Osanju unboxing Samsung S23 Ultra Photo Source: mr.sanjus

Source: TikTok

The video showed Osanju's surprise and amazement as he opened the box, which was filled with lots of accessories. The generous gift from Samsung left him speechless, showing how much the brand meant to him.

Osanju has often shown his love for Samsung products. He has on numerous occasions praised Samsung on TikTok, and his videos have gone viral, gaining attention from tech enthusiasts and Samsung fans.

The S23 Ultra is Samsung's newest and most advanced phone. It has fantastic features like an amazing camera, a fast processor, and a beautiful display, making it highly sought after among smartphone fans. Osanju's excitement and gratitude for the gift were evident as he held the phone in his hands.

Osanju's fans excited for him

Adjoa Honey said:

our favourite brand influencer I'm using Samsung because of you

Adade John Frimpong wrote:

this is just the beginning ....u will go many places..also give thanks to the guy always putting the camera on u.

dreamchaser commented:

congratulations bro Osanju I like u bro much love

user4238992575704 reacted:

CongratulationsSamsung phones bi better pass iphones ampa dear

