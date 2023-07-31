The GMB contestant who messed up King Promise's song has cleared the air over the incident

She explained that social media trolls don't bother her, adding that her trending video inures to her benefit.

Netizens who saw the video have heaped praises on the young lady for her confidence

Rose Gariba, the young lady who became an internet sensation after she struggled with the lyrics of the King Promise's Terminator hit song during Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) audition, has finally broken her silence on the issue.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady spoke in an interview with Wins TV on YouTube and refuted the notion held by many that the trending video indicates that she is not intelligent enough to be a contestant in the GMB show.

"People think that you are just a dummy, it is not easy being on the platform, you would make mistakes, but it doesn't define how intelligent you are."

The student of the Bagabaga College of Education revealed that initially when the video went viral, she felt very sad because of the perception that had been created about her.

GMB contestant says she is not bothered by the trolls Photo credit: @Queen Rose Yennuman @TV3 Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"At first, I felt very bad because people thought that what I went there to do was only the Abena call me later part they saw. Bad comments were coming in."

Quizzed by the host on whether she wants people teasing her to stop, Rose responded in the negative.

She said her trending video actually inures to her benefit.

"I am okay with whatever is going on. I think it is a good thing on my part," she said with boldness.

The video had gained over 2,000 views and 29 comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians commend Rose for her confidence

Netizens who reacted to the video praised Rose for her confidence, with many calling for her to be supported.

@wordsbymakida4205 stated:

Wow, great conversation. Proud of you Win

@MonicaGariba-cz3yt replied:

We are in support.keep it up, you will go far my daughter

@Vickysassy15 stated:

The story is clear now but Abena call me later

GMB contestant gets teased on campus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh revealed that Rose Gariba once grabbed headlines after a video of her friends teasing her on campus went viral.

She found herself amid her friends who were singing King Promise's Terminator hit song with the lyrics "Abena aa uu... Abena call me later" as the chorus.

She acted composed as she laughed at what her friends were doing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh