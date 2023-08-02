Talented Kidz Season 14 winner Abigail has displayed impressive dance moves in a latest video

The hearing-impaired talented dancer showed gratitude to her fans for their support in helping her gain 50,000 followers on Instagram

Her fans dropped into the comment section to show their love, promising her a neverending support

Abigail Adjiri, a young Ghanaian dancer and Talented Kidz Season 14 winner, has displayed impeccable dance skills in a video shared on her official Instagram account. The adorable young girl expressed excitement about gaining over 50,000 followers on Instagram.

Talented Kidz Season 14 winner Abigail shows appreciation to her fans for following her on Instagram Photo credit: @abigail_talented_kidz_14

Source: Instagram

The gifted hearing-impaired young girl, and her dedicated mentor Afronita, have left audiences in awe with their impressive dance moves.

Abigail, who first won the hearts of Ghanaians on Talented Kidz Season 14, entertained her followers with a stunning performance shared on her Instagram page.

The young yet hardworking dancer, who has been seen constantly rehearsing and perfecting her dance skills, showed appreciation towards her fans for supporting her and helping her gain 50,000 followers on Instagram.

Abigail shared the dance video to her Instagram account with the caption:

51,000 plus people are following me on Instagram wow.Big big thank you to everyone that loves me and supports my special gift❤️God bless you!

Watch Abigail's dance video below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Abigail's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Abigail's video, promising to support her and encouraging her to continue inspiring and motivating other children with her talent.

feliciamensah672 commented:

I can't wait to see you on onua show time

delaliodani commented:

The ending killed me✨✨✨…soar higher baby stargyal

g.l.a.y.y_ commented:

Can’t lie; I’ve watched it countless times ❤️

ayim_joy commented:

I love you ❤️ too. I will always be Supporting you Abigail

