Serwaa Amihere's sister, Mami Oh My Hair, celebrated her 31st birthday on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

She celebrated her new age with a mega birthday party in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Nana Aba Anamoah, Sandra Ankobiah, and Serwaa Amihere flew to Dubai to join in the celebration

Mami Gyamfua a.k.a Mami Oh My Hair, the younger sister of GHOne TV broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, turned 31 years old on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Mami Gyamfua who is the CEO of Oh My Hair, a renowned beauty brand in Ghana, celebrated her new age in style. She had a mega bash with family and friends in Dubai, UAE.

Among those who flew to Dubai to join her celebration were her sister Serwaa Amihere, mother Lydia Tetteh a.k.a. Mama Lee, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Sandra Ankobiah.

In videos which circulated on social media, the gorgeous Mami Gyamfua and her squad had a lot of fun in Dubai.

One of the videos sighted on Instagram showed Mami Gyamfua sitting in a car with Mama Lee, Nana Aba, and Sandra Ankobiah as they headed out for dinner.

The group was also spotted in what looks like a nightclub dancing to Shatta Wale's Melissa and other Ghanaian songs. After some time, they helped Mami Gyamfua light up some fireworks as they waited for some champagne.

Earlier, a video of Nana Aba and Sandra enjoying themselves on a flight to Dubai had emerged.

Ghanaians react to Dubai birthday bash for Serwaa Amihere's sister

The birthday celebration of Mami Gyamfua with Serwaa Nana Aba, and Sandra Ankobiah has triggered reactions after the videos emerged.

fidi_bby said:

My gees correct babes every mama deserves soft life ❤️

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2e

Krom ha Apremanfuo nkoaa

scratch_bubbles said:

Hardworking ladies

Nana Aba trashes rumours of Serwaa Amihere resigning from GHOne TV

Meanwhile, Nana Aba Anamoah recently trashed rumours that Serwaa Amihere quitting GHOne TV.

She called out the blogger who first published the information for spreading the false news and reiterated that Serwaa Amihere had not resigned.

Many people reacted to the news by sharing their thoughts online.

