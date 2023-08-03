Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has hit 1 million followers on both Instagram and Twitter

Kwadwo Sheldon shared a screenshot of his follower count on his Twitter platform and thanked his loyal fans for their support

Many folks were happy for Sheldon and were excited to see him grow bigger as a brand, praising his hard work and effort

Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon Photo Source: Kwadwo Sheldon

Source: Twitter

The social media sensation expressed his gratitude by sharing a screenshot of his impressive follower count on his Twitter platform. He took a moment to extend heartfelt thanks to his dedicated fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

Kwadwo Sheldon's rise to the 1 million followers mark on two major social media platforms is a testament to his engaging content and charismatic online presence. The YouTuber, known for his insightful commentary on various topics, has captured the hearts of many with his unique blend of humour and thought-provoking insights.

The news of Sheldon's achievement sent waves of excitement across social media. Fans and followers flooded his posts with congratulatory messages, celebrating his remarkable feat. Many expressed their joy and anticipation for his continued growth as a prominent brand influencer.

Sheldon's relentless dedication and hard work were also lauded by his supporters, who commended his consistent efforts in delivering quality content that resonates with a wide audience.

Fans congratulate Kwakdwo Sheldon

Here are a few heartfelt messages fans left Kwadwo Sheldon.

AmeyawDebrah commented:

im jealous! congrats Tikesi

Sharyf reacted:

Nbs 1 million project udey do for your socials. Congrats Dingo!

Kobiblack4 said:

You are the president of wanna youth baba so we Dey support you for any Good things you Dey Do !! Let’s grind To the Top ..

Kwadwo Sheldon's mansion

In another story, popular Ghanaian content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon, updated Ghanaians on the house he is building by posting a video of the impressive property online.

The video showed the interior of the white-painted, unfurnished house with beautifully designed floor tiles and impressive lighting.

Many Ghanaians were happy for the content creator and commented on the post to congratulate him.

