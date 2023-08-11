Rising Afrobeat star Olivetheboy has bagged a lucrative deal with Sony Music's Columbia Records

Olivetheboy joined an impressive list of African icons through Sony's subsidiary, Bu Vision Ent.

Sony Music is home to many music idols, including D'Banj, Davido, Wizkid, and the decorated legend Angelique Kidjo

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghana Afrobeat hitmaker, Olivetheboy has joined Sony Music's Columbia Records after a successful conclusion with Bu Vision founder and Columbia's Executive Vice President Bu Thiam.

According to Olivetheboy's management, Loop Music/FulLCircL Management Ltd, the monumental partnership became official after a special unveiling event on Friday, August 24, 2023.

The Afrobeat singer caught the attention of Sony/Columbia Records through Bu Vision in May 2023 following his hit single, Goodsin, making international waves.

A photo collage of Afrobeat star Olivetheboy Image credit: @olivetheboy

Source: Instagram

According to the press release from management, Columbia EVP Bu Thiam personally flew down to Ghana in June to begin talks three months ago before closing the deal.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The contract stipulates that Bu Vision will oversee Olivetheboy's A&R. Simultaneously, all licensing, promotion and distribution of creative works will be managed by Sony/Columbia Records. The partnership indicates that Loop Music/FulLCircL Management Ltd will likely retain ownership of his recordings, as has been done to date.

Olivetheboy sows gratitude to King Promise and Mr Eazi for their massive support

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Olivetheboy's reaction to superstars Mr Eazi and King Promise, showing huge support for his music career.

The two international acts partied at one of Accra's busiest spots to Olivetheboy's hit song, Goodsin.

King Promise and Mr Eazi instructed a disk jockey at one of Accra's busiest nightspots, Republic Bar, in Osu.

Olivetheboy couldn't believe that these two could support his music in such a genuine manner. He was full of praise and gratitude to King Promise and Mr Eazi.

Olivetheboy receives recognition from Apple Music, features on its UP NEXT list

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Olivetheboy's latest achievement on the international music streaming platform Apple Music.

The rising Afrobeat star joined the ranks of Nigerian stars like Burna Boy, Tems and Rema as he featured in the 2023 Apple Music Up NEXT star.

Apple Music announced Olivetheboy as the newest addition to the family of iconic musicians after his single, Goodsin, went viral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh