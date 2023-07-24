Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku opened the hornet's nest when she advised young ladies to stop acting like wives before they become one

She added that women who fawn over men get the short end of the deal because the men become complacent in the relationship

The celebrity influencer revealed on United Showbiz that women who turn into maids in relationships don't get the ring

Ghanaian actress and author Kafui Danku cautioned women in relationships to stop acting like their boyfriend's maid.

According to her, men don't take such women seriously. She said men are more likely to dump women who turn themselves into doormats.

Kafui Danku also added that these men would rather spend their time and money on unavailable women.

Kafui Danku advised women always to make men spend their money and time on them. So that if the relationship ends, at least they would have gained something out of it.

Before he gets what he wants, he must work for it. Men only stay when they invest their money and their time. Why would he pamper you if he doesn't spend his money or time, and you give him what he wants so quickly?

Why do you go and cook and clean? Are you his maid? If you are a wife, then, of course, you are taking care of your home. But if he hasn't married you, why should he marry you when you do all these things?

Peeps react to Kafui Danku's advice to girls to stop being their boyfriend's maids

People filled the comment section with varied opinions. Some are in support of the actress. And others reference how the older generation sees these acts as someone being a "marriage material."

Belinda Akuinor commented:

A man who will marry you will marry you

Marvel Justice W. Sintim-Missah commented:

My advise to all men learn how to cook and do certain things for ya self it’s a bonus and top of it hustle for that paper …….. it also give you options.

Maame Esi commented:

How will I cook and clean to show how good I am to a man? But they will never understand. A good wife is not based on doing domestic stuff.

Amaleboba Lamisi Rita

Madam, fine, we hear. But can I ask a simple question? Those days when our parents used to go to the extent of fetching firewood and other things for their inlaws to be, and they finally got married to their suitors by the kind of services they rendered to their inlaws, was that one also wrong? I hope I am making sense

