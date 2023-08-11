The Delay Show host Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Dela,y got many people questioning her recent fashion style

She showed off her fishnet tights, white sneakers and bottoms, and the two gold rings on her right ring finger

Many of her Instagram followers asked whether the rings were from her lover, while others spoke about her fashion style

Ghanaian media presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, known as Delay, has teased her millions of Instagram followers with a sultry picture.

Delay flaunts thick curves in social media post

Delay posted a photo showing off her fine legs in an Instagram post she shared on her page.

She wore a fishnet pair of tights with much smaller holes, revealing her smooth and fine legs.

The Delay Show host was clad in white as she showed off her white sneakers with a shiny strap around the top of the soles. The shoelaces were white and neatly laced.

Seated, one could see the white flare bottom she wore on top of the fishnet tights.

Delay accessorised her look by wearing a gold wristwatch with white leather straps.

She flaunted two gold rings, one with a crown and the other without which she wore on her right ring finger.

Captioning the post, she wrote 'abonten' meaning outside.

Delay flaunts thick curves in a sultry photo.

Ghanaians react to Delay's sultry photo

Many people spoke about the ring and asked whether it was from her supposed lover since she wore it on her ring finger on her right hand.

mrs_peckers stated:

Obiaaa boaaa….the ring is ringing ❤️❤️

friskyyaya said:

I still remember your interview with Ebony. who knows you’ll start to make posts like these. Time changes indeed.

ghanachalie commented:

Eii , your thigh that? Akorno! Akorno ☺️

officialhughes_ remarked:

Is she married? Cuz I can see both engagement and wedding ring but I'm not sure about if they are on the right hand. It looks like is on the right hand guys please help me

amos_app stated:

I want the rings… I'm just imagining the karat…

fayelocal_bar stated:

Thigh mu Tagor ❤️❤️❤️

_deera._ stated:

someone say fishnet leggings

thenutritionistakosua said:

The kicks are kicking …

