Aaron Adatsi is believed to have ditched his girlfriend and the mother of his only child, Eyram, for an actress

The actress has spoken about their rumoured relationship for the first time in an attempt to put it all to bed

She expressed her affinity for the Yolo star and calculatingly addressed the ongoing rumours

Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi, famed for his role in the popular TV series YOLO, appears to have broken up with his girlfriend Eyram, who bore him his first child.

The actor, who currently has no photos of Eyram on his Instagram page, was spotted sharing loved-up moments with another woman named Nana Adwoa Lovia.

The video of Aaron and his new catch, which has popped up online, caused a stir among his fans.

Aaron Adatsi is said to be dating Nana Adwo Lovia after breaking up with the mother of his first child, Eyram. Photo source: Instagram/Nana_Adwoa_Lovia

Source: Instagram

Nana Adwoa Lovia speaks amid dating rumours

According to Aaron's rumoured new girlfriend, the loved-up video of them together was captured on set.

She emphasised in her interview with Mona Gucci that she had a relationship with the renowned actor, albeit not romantic. She said:

"I met him single. Its not true that I have something to do with him. Even if I do, I met him single. I haven't taken anyone's boyfriend or husband."

After denying the rumours, Nana Adwoa Lovia expressed her interest in dating Aaron in the future, describing him as her type of guy.

In 2020, Aaron Adatsi welcomed his newborn son with his girlfriend Eyram, who has yet to react to rumours about their breakup.

Apart from acting, Aaron's on-screen lover is a media practitioner, online influencer and tourism fan. Her social media pages are full of flamboyant, high-end travel pictures from different destinations across the world.

Funny Face shades his baby mama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh said that Ghanaian comedian Funny Face had shared a snide remark about Vanessa Nicole, his former girlfriend and the partner of his babies, Ella and Bella.

According to the embattled comedian, he's finally found love after drama with his baby mama, which triggered his depression and landed him in jail after a drunk driving accident.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh