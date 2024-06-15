Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew was given a warm welcome at the graduation party of Tema International School (TIS) graduate Jaia, which was held on Friday, June 14, 2024

Many guests were in attendance, including Jaia's classmates and friends, who dined and partied hard throughout the night

Many Ghanaians encouraged Jordan to celebrate after scoring a hat-trick in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Central African Republic

Ghanaian professional footballer Jordan Ayew was spotted at the graduation party of Tema International School (TIS) graduate Jaia on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Jordan Ayew at the graduation party of Jaia.

Jordan Ayew partied hard at Jaia's graduation party

Jordan Ayew was dressed casually to attend Jaia's graduation celebration as she graduated from TIS in the 2024 class.

The Black Stars forward wore a red short-sleeved T-shirt, black trousers, and sneakers of the same colour to the event. He styled his look by wearing a black cap, which he wore backwards, and a mini bag, which he wore across his chest.

Jordan was welcomed to the ceremony by Jaia's parents, who later posed for pictures with him and the celebrant.

Other videos also showed the Crystal Palace forward sipping a drink from a glass and interacting with other guests at the event.

Below is a video of Jordan Ayew arriving at Jaia's graduation party.

Below is a video of Jordan Ayew at Jaia's graduation party.

Reactions to the videos of Jordan Ayew partying hard at the graduation party of Jaia

Many people in the comment section loved that Jordan Ayew had a great time at the party days after scoring his eighth goal in five matches for the Black Stars.

Others also made reference to the hat-trick he scored in the game between the Black Stars and Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, as they said he deserved to enjoy after carrying the game on his shoulders.

Below are the comments:

khwseiberry said:

Since he scored the hatrick de3 gyae oo

partynextown said:

Jordan Ayew, firm composure

asjayyy said:

My man no dey laugh Koraa oooo

roofman2131gh said:

Jordan Dey chop en time after years of dislikes and hatred,am happy for him,finally he can enjoy the Ghana love small before we decide to descend on him again

nanayawodo said:

Ebi like man doesn’t like being in the midst of too many people.

ryan_wood_tufle said:

J Ayew is a shy guy paaaan...gentleman too

Below are more videos from the graduation party for Jaia and her classmates from TIS who graduated in 2024.

