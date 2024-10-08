Wode Maya, in a viral video he shared on Facebook, was fed some fruit by his adorable little niece

The YouTuber was seated on a couch as the little girl who used a fork to feed him from a glass bowl

Many admired the bond Wode Maya and his niece had and shared their personal stories with kids

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has gone viral after posting a heartwarming video on Facebook where his niece fed him fruit.

In the video, Wode Maya was sitting on a couch with the little girl beside him. She used a fork to pick up pieces of fruit from a glass bowl and fed them to her uncle.

The video went viral, with many netizens praising the close bond between the YouTuber and his niece. The response to the video was overwhelmingly positive.

In the comments section, followers of Wode Maya expressed admiration for the interaction, with many highlighting how happy they were to watch the cute moment.

Some folks also shared their own experiences with young children in their families in reaction.

Wode Maya and niece warm hearts

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to the video Wode Maya shared on Facebook.

Patricia Baaba Otoo Williams said:

"The glass bowl will surely break b4 she finish the fruits sef♥️♥️♥️romantic baby"

Larry Traveller said:

"Miss Rachel lives in all of our homes at the same time. What an impact one person is making"

Cyrene Kgonjera commented:

"The sound in the background, don't dare to change it ,you will fight with her 😂😂"

Kipkurui Nobert said:

"She needs to appeal for the fallen fruit. It is usually more sweeter than the one on the bowl"

Medikal's daughter uses a computer

Another adorable moment saw Medikal's daughter warm the hearts of netizens as she learnt how to type.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Baby Island sharpened her typing skills in a ide from her baby school.

A video showed the little girl being guided by a tutor as she excitedly tapped on the letters of a keyboard.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

