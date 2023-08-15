Today has been dubbed Nana Ama McBrown Day as she celebrates her 46th birthday.

The actress's stunning photos are splashed all over the internet to commemorate her special day

Among many well-wishers, her husband's message to her stands out in all its glory

Maxwell Mensah, Nana Ama McBrown's husband, surprised many after giving a sneak peek of their relationship on the actress's 46th birthday.

Aside from her husband's coy message, Nana Ama McBrown is number one in Ghana trends on her birthday.

The media personality has turned the day into a lavish fashion show, showcasing dazzling pieces in her photoshoots.

A photo collage of Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah Image credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her birthday with her family, especially her daughter. Baby Maxin was honoured to blow out the candles on her mother's birthday cake.

McBrown's husband shared one of his wife's beautiful photos. He wrote,

"My lovely Chick, May God fills your life with warmth and happiness. May God always shower on you all his blessings. Happy, blessed birthday ❤️"

Peeps react to Nana Ama McBrown's husband's sweet birthday wish

Nobody could deny the love that thrives between the celebrity couple. Fans trooped in their numbers to praise Maxwell for supporting his wife.

ophelia.ophe commented:

Awwwww he gat ya back happy birthday sis.

nanaama_sanchez commented:

Happy birthday to you our beautiful and elegant lady.

frankinwealth commented:

Today is her royal majesty's birthday Happy birthday, mum. God bless you.

eugeniaasare10 commented:

Happy birthday Mrs Mensah..you are blessed beyond measure ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

lesliebrown1386 commented:

❤️❤️ happy Birthday to you Nana.

maame_jane25 commented:

Sooo sweet❤️. Happy birthday Queen❤️❤️

5 exciting things to know about Nana Ama McBrown on her 46th birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about five interesting things about the famous Nana Ama McBrown.

The Ghanaian actress has turned the internet upside down as she turned a year older today.

Among the extravagant display of fashion and best wishes from well-meaning people, there are a few things to know about the Onua TV presenter.

Did you know that her real name is not McBrown? How about her football career? Or the time she spent in America?

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh