Ghanaian TV personality Berla Mundi has declared her participation in the Gold Edition of HIBS Africa

The international host informed fans of her comeback to host the HIBS Africa Beauty and Trade Show for the third time

Berla Mundi has risen through the ranks to establish herself as one of Ghana's most sought-after event hostess

Ghanaian TV personality Berla Mundi has declared her participation in the HIBS Africa Beauty and Trade Show as the host for the third consecutive time.

With several prestigious ambassadorial partnerships with international brands, the celebrity influencer expressed her excitement for this year's show.

HIBS Africa is one of Africa's most anticipated hair and beauty events. The occasion offers thriving creativity and valuable connections in the industry.

A photo collage of Berla Mundi Image credit: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi invites fans to witness her stunning hosting skills at the HIBS Africa event

Berla Mundi, one of Ghana's most sought-after hostesses, pledged her best performance at the Gold Editon of HIBS Africa Beauty and Trade Show.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The promotional video hinted at what patrons should expect at the event, which seeks to boost creativity in the hair and beauty industry. In the video, she said:

"I'm honoured to say that I've been a part of not just the first, the second and now I'm going to be a part of the third edition. Hi, everyone, my name is Berla Mundi, and this is the God Editions of HIBS Africa Beauty and Trade Show.

I've seen the prep work behind the scenes. The efforts that we've put into this and I can assure you that this year will be spectacular.

Watch the video below:

Berla Mundi makes history as the first Ghanaian to host Global Citizen in Paris

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi's unprecedented hosting gig in Europe.

The ravishing beauty showcased Ghana to the hilt in a gorgeous dress from Ghanaian fashion designer Nelly Hagan-Deegbe.

Her Duaba Serwa gown with intricated spikey textured design stood out in a sea of excited concertgoers and on the vast stage.

The crowd roared in appreciation as Berla Mundi rattled perfect French greetings on the Global Citizen stage in France.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh