Actor Harold Amenyah and his wife, Mrs Irene Amenyah, have travelled to Dubai for their honeymoon

The handsome actor shared beautiful photos and a video from their lovely trip on social media

The couple's honeymoon comes more than four months after their wedding which trneded online

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his wife, Irene, have flown out of Ghana for their honeymoon months after the wedding.

The lovely couple travelled to the United Aramnb Emirates (UAE) capital, Dubai, for their honeymoon.

Harold and Irene Amenyah tied the knot in a colourful private wedding in Accra on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Harold Amenyah and wife are in Dubai for their honeymoon Photo source: @haroldamenyah

Source: Instagram

The wedding which took many of the actor's admirers by surprise became a topical issue on social media after photos emerged online. The couple had to respond to some of the critics.

Harold and Irene Amenyah fly to Dubai

More than four months after their wedding, the couple left Accra for Dubai to enjoy themselves.

A video shared on Harold's Instagram page showed the two at the Kotoka International Airport getting ready to board their flight.

Sharing the video, the actor said:

"Counting it all JOY as we embark on our long awaited honeymoon trip to #Dubai and #AbuDhabi courtesy @adansitravels #AdansiAt10 ,"

After arriving in Dubai, the couple has been having fun and Harold has been updating his followers.

One set of photos showed them going for a swim and Harold indicated that it was Irene's first time in Dubai.

"It’s wifey’s first time in #Dubai and so we out here creating everlasting memories thanks to," he said.

He also shared another set of photos with his wife in the Dubai desert saying:

"Between the weather in #Dubai and this couple, i don’t even know which is hotter‍♂️ ‍❤️‍."

Harold Amenyah's wife accuses him of cheating

Meanwhile, Harold Amenyah's wife accused him of cheating just three months into their marriage, in a YouTube video on their channel,"The Amenyahs".

Irene interrupted Harold's recount of his trip to the US, asking if he went there to be with other girls.

Harold denied the accusation, expressing his denial at his wife's suspicions that he had an affair.

Source: YEN.com.gh