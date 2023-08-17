Atlético Madrid forward Memphis Depay displayed Adowa moves after scoring an opener during a game between Granada

A video of him running to the side of the football pitch and making hand gestures went viral on social media

Many Ghanaians applauded him on social media for making the moves perfectly, while others said they were happy the moves went international

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Atlético Madrid forward Memphis Depay displayed Kete dance moves after scoring a goal against Granada in a neck-to-neck match.

Memphis Depay dancing Adowa. Image Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Memphis Depay dances Kete after scoring a goal

For his goal celebration, Memphis Depay made the kete dance moves during a game on Monday, August 14, 2023.

His phenomenal strike from outside the box restored the lead for his team in the Spanish league, La Liga, an opener which eventually led to them winning 3-1 at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to an Ashanti Instagram page, @ashanti_kingdom, the meaning of the gesture from the East to the West means he has conquered.

Hitting both hands on his chest at the stadium in front of thousands of football lovers means he rules.

Below is a video of Memphis Depay dancing Kete after scoring an opener for Atlético Madrid in a game against Granada.

Below is a video of Memphis Depay learning the Adowa dance during his visit to Ghana.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Memphis Depay dancing kete

Many Ghanaians were excited as they shared their views on Memphis Depay's dance moves at the stadium.

Others also applauded him for taking the dance moves internationally.

@AWeknd said:

Adowa to the wiase

@TheOboiGh remarked:

He said the whole place is for him. Keep going Memphis

knitz_ said:

Piawww

mr_rafblinks commented:

Proud ❤️❤️

@kofijnr11 said:

Memphis feels more Ghanaian than Dutch

@flipThaprince stated:

I knew it looked familiar when I saw it yesterday

@kofiofei1 explained:

What he did is the "Kingly dance", meaning the north and south belong to me. He knew what he was doing.

Memphis Depay displays Adowa moves as he donated to a school in Cape Coast

YEN.com.gh reported that Memphis Depay visited the Cape Coast school for the Deaf for a donation exercise.

While there, he was welcomed by an Adowa dancer who taught him how to do the dance.

Many Ghanaians were impressed with his moves and commended him on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh