Ghanaian actress and social media sensation Sheena Gakpe has displayed her charming dance moves in a TikTok video

She captured herself performing to Party No Dey Stop by Nigerian musician Adekunle Gold and Zinoleesky

Her footage, which has raked in over 125,000 views and more than 70 comments from netizens has gathered varied reactions

Ghanaian actress and social media star Sheena Gakpe has celebrated her curvy figure by sharing a video of herself dancing in form-fitting leggings.

The entertainer revealed her charming curves in the tight ensemble as she danced to Party No Dey Stop by Nigerian musician Adekunle Gold and Zinoleesky

Sheena Gakpe flaunts curves and a posh living room as she dances in video. Photo credit: call_me_sheena.

Sheena Gakpe flaunts her curvy look

Gakpe showcased her moves and flaunted her voluptuous, plus-size form in the footage released to her TikTok account. She dared to amaze her audience with her 'endowments' and dress choices.

Her stunning physique bounced as her perfect thighs moved in the video that showcased her beauty.

The clip had raked in over 125,000 views and more than 70 comments from her fans at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Peeps rave over Sheena Gakpe

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Big Frank KA mentioned:

Beautiful.

Precious said:

Wow .

Hiba kiss ‍♀️posted:

Wow, I love you, girl.

Iremide Milan asked:

I want to come to Ghana. Can you accommodate me? I'm in Nigeria.

User2863141997887 said:

Woow, nice girl. I love you.

User1072795083484 commented:

Looking good.

Dee Yoga E said:

Adorable.

Clifford Fountain reacted:

Pretty in pink.

Dutch posted:

Nice house.

BIG TEEMAH stated:

Chai see Barbie.

Chief Wodi 1 mentioned:

Beautiful .

Ph. King of Abs posted:

You're doing well, dear.

CHINKO said:

Y u go do yansh na.

Jerrybatson posted:

Why don't you want to respond back to nobody?

GERRY SCRUGGS commented:

You're so different from other women, Sheena, and I'm proud of u for that.

Mrbiggs12 mentioned:

Perfection.

Lukejoseph811 said:

Wow, angel, you're beautiful.

Harvey Wallbanga commented:

You have the best nyash around.

Jusblaze274 posted:

Ghana jollof nyash.

BizzilingMMC said:

Nice looking good.

Source: YEN.com.gh