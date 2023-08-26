A Video of Kumasi-based Rapper Ypee's mansion has surfaced on social media, and it has set tongues wagging

Ypee's gorgeous abode had a large compound, which was neatly tiled, with a swimming pool at the corner

The musician, who is regarded as one of the richest musicians from Kumasi, had folks asking what his source of income was outside music

A video showcasing the impressive mansion of Kumasi's own rapper, Ypee, has emerged on social media platforms, stirring up quite a conversation. The footage of Ypee's stunning residence has captured the attention of many.

Ypee's Kumasi Mansion Photo Source: ypeebaakop3

Source: TikTok

The mansion, a sight to behold, boasts of a very spacious compound that had been adorned with luxury tiles. In one corner of the big yard was a large swimming pool that added a touch of luxury to the abode.

Ypee, recognized not only for his musical talent but also for his opulent lifestyle, has prompted a wave of inquiries regarding the source of his wealth beyond his musical endeavours. As one of the most affluent musicians hailing from Kumasi, people were naturally curious about the origins of his financial success.

The video of his mansion has sparked discussion, with fans speculating about the different sources that might contribute to Ypee's substantial income. The rapper's rise to prominence in the music industry has undoubtedly brought him financial rewards, but the opulence of his residence has led many to ponder whether he has other sources of wealth.

Ypee's mansion sets tongues wagging

Rocky pee commented:

Bro what does he do for a living apart from music

Vbh wrote:

Na he what music has he done?how many hits

dhatdbee.aaron reacted:

Before you can build some unless you go the Benin there some and come

Oseikrom Sikanii's mansion

In another story, Oseikrom Sikanii amazed many when he shared a video of his house which is still under construction.

The video was shared on TikTok by @kwamemensmedia and showed the rapper talking about how he had already spent about $500,000 on the building project.

Several netizens were sceptical about the amount Oseikrom Sikanii claimed he had spent on the house and took to the comments to share their thoughts.

