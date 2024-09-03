Despite Media GM Fadda Dickson watched Liverpool beat Manchester United in their third match in the 2024/25 season of the Premier League

In an Instagram post, Fadda shared his experience watching the game with other United fans in the stadium, and he spoke about the defeat

Many football lovers asked him why he chose to support a team which they saw as underperforming, while others commented on the match

General Manager for Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson, was at Old Trafford to watch the game between his favourite football team, Manchester United and Liverpool in their third match in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Fadda Dickson watches the Manchester United versus Liverpool game at Old Trafford. Image credit: @faddick and Getty Images

Fadda Dickson watches Manchester United vs Liverpool

Fadda Dickson shared a video taking the train with a friend to Old Trafford to watch the disappointing performance of his team, with Manchester United losing 3-0 to Liverpool.

Sharing his experience in the caption of the Instagram post, Fadda said the journey to Old Trafford was unforgettable and described the atmosphere as electrifying and filled with passionate fans.

"My journey to the Manchester United stadium to watch the match was unforgettable. The atmosphere was electrifying, filled with passionate fans supporting a powerful club."

The Ghanaian media mogul said that despite the 3-0 loss, he felt special in such a vibrant community.

"Although we lost the game to Liverpool, the experience of being part of such a vibrant community made it truly special. 🙏🙏⚽️⚽️"

Reactions to Fadda Dickson supporting Manchester United

Many football lovers in the comments section of Fadda Dickson's Instagram post discussed his team's 3-0 loss to Liverpool and shared their predictions for the 2024/2025 Premier League season.

Others also questioned the Despite Media Group General Manager why he supported the Red Devils as they opined that there were other better teams to support based on their game-winning probability.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

kyei8019 said:

"I love the way you were walking faster, it tells me that you know the worth of your money, abroad is not for the teb)))). The violent shall take it by force!!! I just love you Daddy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

kumidjoe said:

"You really enjoyed the atmosphere but they took vital points from u ryd 😍🔥 YNWA"

nana_yawb said:

"Not a good day for the reds 😢"

yhaw_thurzdaes said:

"Uncle can you please tell us how it feels when the team is loosing while you’re in the stadium"

lady_purple9236 said:

"Yes👏👏👏👏I can only imagine 😂 sorry for the loss anyway"

lifeofmartison said:

"Father nti wenya team biaaa aaa supporti.. s3 Man u 🤣🤣🤣"

